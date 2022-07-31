Elon Musk says engagement on Twitter accounts 'much lower'

San Francisco, July 31 Tech billionaire Elon Musk has shared a cryptic tweet and also said interactions with almost all Twitter accounts seem to be substantially lower, following the filing of a countersuit against the platform over a $44 million takeover deal.

On the microblogging platform, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO wrote that "interaction with almost all Twitter accounts seem to be much lower lately".

"Tesla + Twitter -> Twizzler," Musk wrote in a series of tweets.

Recently, Musk filed a countersuit against Twitter as part of an ongoing legal dispute with the microblogging platform over his abandoned $44 billion takeover deal.

However, the lawsuit is not yet accessible to the public and a partially redacted version may be available soon under court rules.

It was not clear why Musk asked the court to keep details of his countersuit confidential when the Tesla and SpaceX CEO had been vocally critical of Twitter on social media and in press interviews in recent months.

Recently, in a tweet to Musk, a follower wrote that under the SEC Rule 10b-5, Twitter "can be liable for omissions of or misleading material facts. Waiving due diligence does not mean you have to accept a fraudulent disclosure (understated bots)".

Musk replied: "Exactly."

