Elon Musk's 'X' to Launch TV App, Taking on YouTube: Features and Expectations

Elon Musk's social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter) is all set to compete with YouTube. The Company's CEO Linda Yaccarino has announced that X will be launching a TV app that will stream high-quality videos.

From the small screen to the big screen X is changing everything. Soon we’ll bring real-time, engaging content to your smart TVs with the X TV App. This will be your go-to companion for a high-quality, immersive entertainment experience on a larger screen. We’re still building it… pic.twitter.com/QhG6cVDpZ8 — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) April 23, 2024

The app will have a similar user interface as YouTube. On her X accouning Yaccarino said that the app can be accessed from big and small screens alike. While the X TV app is still in the production phase, Yaccarino provided a sneak peek of different features that will come with the new initiative:

AI supported subjects

Artificial Intelligence will aid the user to organize their videos in a personalized manner

Up to date with trends

The Trending Video Algorithm will allow users to stay updated with popular content

Casting options

The app will allow users to cast the videos from their mobile phones to big screens

Improved Video Search

This will aid in a faster search for desired content

Cross-Device Viewing

Users can watch content from the app on phones and TVs interchangeably

Yaccarino further said that the app will be soon available for most Smart TVs. While YouTube has reigned superior in terms of free video content for the past two decades, it will be interesting to see if Elon Musk's X TV will manage to cause any disruptions in the streaming world.

