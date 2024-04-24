How to Protect Yourself from Instagram Phishing Scams: Easy Steps to Stay Safe Online

A major phishing scam is underway on Meta's social networking platform Instagram. Sensitive information is stolen by luring people onto these platforms. Here are a few things to keep in mind while using the app.

Don't accidentally click on suspicious links

Scammers on Instagram lure people to click on a link in the name of free items, gifts or account verification. The user then clicks on the link and all the information on the phone is in the hands of the scammer. In such a situation, one should avoid clicking on those links. It can track user's online activity.

Check a stranger's profile

If a stranger sends a message, one should check their profile. Such as whether it is a verified account or not. If the user thinks something is wrong, avoid replying to that message and immediately complain and block it.

Do not share personal data with anyone

It is important to remember that personal data should not be shared with any person. Such as information about passwords, and credit cards. Scammers will lure users to get personal information and then steal all the money from the bank account.

Do not share OTP or password

It's worth noting that there is no verification of any kind on Instagram. In such a situation, one should not share OTP, password, or other details with any unknown person.