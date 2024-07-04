Embracing lifelong learning an absolute necessity today: Jayant Chaudhary

New Delhi, July 4 Embracing lifelong learning is not only imperative but also an absolute necessity and the government is committed to creating an ecosystem that promotes it, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (Independent Charge), Jayant Chaudhary, said on Thursday.

In his address at the ‘SKILLS Bridge Masterclass Series’ webinar, the minister said that Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) is a leading example of how digital public infrastructure (DPI) can revolutionise learning and skill development.

"We are witnessing the dawn of the fourth industrial Revolution, where artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation are redefining industries," he said.

"In this scenario, the skills we acquire today may become obsolete tomorrow. Hence, embracing Lifelong Learning is not just only imperative but an absolute necessity today," Chaudhary added.

Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Secretary Atul Kumar Tiwari emphasised the crucial role of digital platforms in scalable and sustainable skill enhancement. He highlighted the SIDH as a flagship initiative, revolutionising skill development through its inclusive, technology-driven approach.

