Entering 5th year with a new vision and ambition: realme India

New Delhi, Dec 27 The year 2022 has been an eventful year for India's smartphone industry, and a phenomenal year for realme as it achieved various milestones in India and other global markets, the company said on Tuesday.

The brand's efforts to bring leap-forward technologies to the youth and various initiatives to connect with the local cultures and the youth was recognised by the people and various experts alike which led to the recognition as the most trusted technology brand this year by the International Data Corporation (IDC).

This also reflects the trust of 150 million realme users that the company has built over time by challenging the status-quo.

Parallelly, in India, realme emerged as an industry leader and climbed to the second slot for a second time, with strong YoY growth of 24 per cent (highest among top five vendors) in Q2, 2022, as per IDC.

realme has continued its journey of bringing cutting-edge technology and trendsetting design in order to provide the best-in-class products for its users. It was one of the initial players to democratize 5G in India by launching 5G models across price segments and different categories.

This year, it expanded its portfolio to 25 5G-enabled smartphones and the first 5G-enabled tablet in the segment. realme also expanded its Techlife Ecosystem devices and GT series, giving a wide array of products to users to choose from.

To further empower everyone with a smart, connected, and trendy lifestyle, realme will follow a "Spire" strategy for its Number Series that will power improved design, performance, and experience to improve the user experience.

The brand's commitment towards offering a holistic and end-to-end seamless consumer experience also led to the launch of its first global flagship store in India alongside realme Care and realme Care+.

Design and innovation have always been a cornerstone of realme's ethos and taking this forward in 2023, realme Design Studio will bring more leap-forward designs in the smartphones that engage with local culture while also supporting new design trends and defining industry trends with the aid of a strong young local team.

To push leap-forward design even further, realme is making major investments in building realme Design Studio globally, in strategic areas of the world that are leaders of their craft including New Delhi.

Enhancing and expanding realme's design capabilities is another step toward expediting the pipeline for new products while still prioritizing the needs of users and realme will continue to do so.

In the meanwhile, realme said it will continue to care about environmental protection, boost local production, expand mainline stores and generate more jobs.

As realme enters its fifth year in 2023, it aims to build a platform to empower the youth, starting with realme 10 series, we'll introduce a realme students program, giving young students massive discounts and more cutting-edge opportunities with leap-forward experiences through realme products and services.

The platform will bring the technology ecosystem under one roof and will bring an abundance of tech surprises in the form of compelling concept phones with cutting-edge technology, enriching the lives of youth with technology and will also encourage young, aspirational self-starters to pursue their dreams.

In line with the aim, the brand has recently launched the realme 10 Pro which offers a premium flagship feature of a curved display at an accessible price point. The youth will also get to groove to the latest hit 'Naya Nazariya' track, produced by realme Music, that packs powerful beats and lyrics that encourage the youth to enjoy life the way they want to and work towards a new vision of life.

In 2023, realme will make significant investments in its brand-new Global Institute of Leap-forward Technology, which is made up of more than 60 tech professionals in the six key industries of industrial design, gaming, photography, charging, chipset and display.

The company said it will abide by its commitment to making powerful technology experiences accessible to users at the right price points without compromising on quality, ensuring to bring one leap-forward technology for every generation in the future.

The company will also continue to focus on community-centric initiatives aimed towards enriching the lives of people using technology.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor