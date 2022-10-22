Evans Hankey, who replaced chief designer Jony Ive at Apple, is moving on

San Francisco, Oct 22 Evans Hankey, vice president of industrial design at Apple who had replaced the iconic designer Jony Ive at the company, is moving on.

Hankey's counterpart in software, Alan Dye, is staying with Apple, according to media reports.

"Apple's design team brings together expert creatives from around the world and across many disciplines to imagine products that are undeniably Apple," a company spokesperson was quoted as saying.

"The senior design team has strong leaders with decades of experience," the spokesperson added.

Hankey will remain in the post for the next six months during the transition period.

"Evans plans to stay on as we work through the transition," said the spokesperson.

Apple is yet to decide who will be its new design head.

After Ive left, Hankey was made the head of hardware design while Alan Dye was design lead for software and user interfaces.

Hankey has been with the tech giant's design team for several years.

Apple in July finally ended its decades-long relationship with its chief designer Ive, the person behind the look and feel of the iPhone or the MacBook that you use today.

Apple COO Jeff Williams continues to manage the design teams, though the product marketing team has "assumed a central role in product choices".

Ive has been the key design figure behind products like the original iMac, iPod, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple's new "spaceship campus".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor