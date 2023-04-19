Facebook-Parent Meta to lay off 10,000 employees

Facebook-parent Meta Platforms is set to commence companywide layoffs on Wednesday as it restructures teams and works toward founder Mark Zuckerberg's goal of greater efficiency.

The company has announced plans to cut 10,000 positions across its various brands, including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Reality Labs, the arm of the company responsible for virtual reality efforts and Quest hardware.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed the memo was sent to employees but declined to comment further. The cuts could be in the range of 4,000 jobs, one source said.

In a memo to managers, the company wants to rebuild the entire team from scratch. If available they will be placed under new managers. In addition, Meta company may talk to employees in North America about working from home on Wednesday, giving the company some downtime.

On March 2023 Facebook founder Mark Mark Zuckerberg announced 10,000 layoffs, Meta made its first major job cuts in November 2022, laying off 11,000 people, because of this meta employess decreased by 13 percent.