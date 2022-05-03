Facebook shuts down its podcast platform less than a year after its launch

Social media giant Facebook has planned to shut down its podcast platform less than a year after its launch.

According to The Verge, the audio podcast platform's closure is confirmed and it is speculated that the closure will altogether close on June 3.

The move is part of a broader re-evaluation of Facebook's audio products. The company is also shuttering the site's Soundbites and Audio hubs, and integrating its live-streaming Live Audio Rooms feature (essentially a clone of once-buzzy audio app Clubhouse) into its broader Facebook Live suite, reports The Verge.

Facebook spokesperson Adelaide Coronado believes that the changes would 'simplify' the company's audio offerings.

"After a year of learning and iterating on audio-first experiences, we've decided to simplify our suite of audio tools on Facebook. We're constantly evaluating the features we offer so we can focus on the most meaningful experiences," said Coronado.

Facing competition from established audio podcast platforms like SiriusXM, Amazon and Clubhouse, Facebook has realised the difficulties in establishing its foothold in this highly competitive market. Hence, with Facebook prioritizing its Meta platform, the decision of shutting down its podcast platform comes as no surprise.

( With inputs from ANI )

