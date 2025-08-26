Fiji PM Rabuka witnesses India’s pioneering digital identity system at UIDAI head office

New Delhi, Aug 26 Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka on Tuesday visited the head office of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) here, and was briefed on India’s pioneering digital identity system which forms the foundational layer of India digital public infrastructure (DPI).

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, he was welcomed by UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar and senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Electronics and IT.

Deputy Director General of UIDAI, Vivek Chandra Verma, and President and CEO of NeGD, Nand Kumarum, made detailed presentations on Aadhaar and DigiLocker respectively, highlighting their role in empowering residents and enabling inclusive digital governance.

They outlined their design, implementation and impact in enabling digital transformation and service delivery at scale.

The delegation also witnessed a live demonstration of the Aadhaar enrolment process, providing them first-hand insights into the ease, scale, efficiency, and security of India’s digital ID ecosystem, according to the IT Ministry.

The visit reflects the growing collaboration between India and Fiji in the field of digital transformation including cooperation in development of innovative digital transformational solutions.

It also underlines India’s commitment to sharing its expertise in digital public infrastructure with global partners.

Earlier, Rabuka called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. During the meeting, President Murmu expressed India's commitment to strengthening ties and development partnerships with the Pacific Island Countries (PICs).

Rabuka also held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed strengthening of defence, trade, healthcare, agriculture, mobility, people-to-people ties and advancing a shared vision for a resilient and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

"PM Narendra Modi and PM Sitiveni Rabuka of Fiji held wide-ranging and productive talks at Hyderabad House today. Discussions covered strengthening India-Fiji ties in defence, trade, healthcare, agriculture, mobility, people-to-people ties, and advancing a shared vision for a resilient and prosperous Indo-Pacific," stated Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor