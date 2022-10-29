Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman says technology an instrument to Contain human folly, temptation in governance

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said technology has come as a very big instrument through which human folly and human temptation can be contained in governance.

Delivering the NTR Memorial Lecture on Empowerment Road to Good Governance, marking the centenary celebrations of NT Rama Rao — actor, politician and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister popularly known as NTR. The finance minister attended the event as the chief guest at the Visakhapatnam campus of GITAM (Deemed to be University).

A former Prime Minister lamented that if I send a rupee down to the people, only 15 paisa reach them. What Prime Minister Modi has done is, by adopting technology he has contained the leaky bucket process. There are no leaks, the beneficiary who must get that money gets it. Not 15 paisa to a rupee, but one rupee to a rupee.

Sitharaman said technology has come as a very big Instrument through which otherwise the human folly and the human temptation is contained. The human tendency to take something out which probably does not belong rightfully to one, is there, one cannot bypass that. Today, the way we have adopted technology is ensuring that benefits reach common public, one of the goals of good governance has been achieved.