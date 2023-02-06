Fire-Boltt launches two new smartwatches with exciting features

New Delhi, Feb 6 Homegrown smartwatch brand Fire-Boltt on Monday launched its two new smartwatches -Stardust and Dagger - which feature a 1.95-inch display and a 1.43-inch display respectively.

While Stardust is priced at Rs 2,499, Dagger costs Rs 3499, the company said in a statement.

Customers can purchase Stardust from Flipkart and Dagger can be purchased from Amazon and Fireboltt.com.

While Dagger is available in Black, Grey and Green colour, Stardust is available in Rose Gold, Grey and Black colour variants.

Stardust features a rectangular dial of 1.95 inches and a 320x385 pixels resolution to give users a true HD display. It comes with an in-built dynamic microphone and speaker for a superlative calling experience. This smartwatch also has 108 sports modes and its health suite has SpO2 monitoring and dynamic Heart Rate tracking.

"It is the month of February, the month of love when most of us are thinking about what to gift our loved ones. What could be better than these smartwatches that ooze style as well as lend a strong aura to your personality with those metallic looks?" said Aayushi and Arnav Kishore, co-founders, Fire-Boltt.

"They have all the features of an advanced smartwatch, making it an ideal gift for those whose health matters the most to us," they added.

The Dagger smartwatch comes with a 1.43-inch always-on AMOLED display, set in a round dial, and has 466x466 pixels for better resolutions.

It comes with a powerful battery of 400 mAh that provides users 15 days of run time and 30 days of standby, the company said.

It also has a Health Suite consisting of a Heart Rate Monitor, SpO2 Monitor, Sleep Monitor and Breath Training.

Both smartwatches have smart features such as camera control, music control, weather update and Breath training mode.

"Being IP 68 certified both can withstand rain showers and sudden splashes. They also have smart notifications right on your wrist," the company said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor