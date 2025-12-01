From H-1B Visas to AI: Key Highlights from Elon Musk and Nikhil Kamath Podcast

The podcast featuring Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk, hosted by Nikhil Kamath which was released on Sunday, November 30. The clips of the podcast spread on social media sites, including on X. Shot videos from Musk's podcast are making rounds on the internet where the Tesla CEO spoke on hot topics like employment, H1B visas and AI.

The Tesla CEO referred to India several times while answering questions asked by the Zerodha co-founder Kamath. Hours after the interview was shared by Nikhil Kamath, Musk also reshared the post on his X handle.

On H1B Visas and Indian Talent

Musk praised Indians in terms of talent and skills. America has benefitted immensely from talented Indians that have come to America.” He added that the U.S. has been “an immense beneficiary of talent from India."

While acknowledging that some firms have “gamed the system” under the H-1B visa programme, he argued firmly against scrapping it altogether – warning that shutting it down would be counterproductive.

Also Read | Elon Musk predicts working will become "Optional" like a hobby within 20 years as AI advances rapidly.

“I’m a big fan of anyone who wants to build. So I think anyone who wants to…you know, make more than they take, has my respect. So that’s the main thing you should aim for, aim to make more than you take. Be a, you know, a net contributor to society,” Musk said.

Elon Musk also shared that his partner Shivon Zilis is “half-Indian” and one of their children’s middle name is ‘Sekhar’. “One of my sons with her is, his middle name is Sekhar, after Chandrasekhar,” Musk said, referring to S Chandrasekhar, a renowned Indian-American astrophysicist.

Working in Future

Predicting the impact of advances in artificial intelligence and robotics, Musk said, "In less than 20 years, working at all will be optional … like a hobby pretty much.” He painted a scenario where, thanks to automation, humans might have the freedom to treat work as a choice – much like pursuing a hobby – rather than a necessity."

Timeline of Starlink entering the Indian Market

Elon Musk said, "And hopefully, India. We’d love to be operating in India. That would be great. We’re operating in 150 different countries, now, with Starlink."