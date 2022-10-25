From Rohini to LVM3, ISRO's changing policy for rocket names

By IANS | Published: October 25, 2022 04:54 PM 2022-10-25T16:54:04+5:30 2022-10-25T17:15:34+5:30

Chennai, Oct 25 From names like Rohini for its sounding rockets, the Indian space agency has come to ...

From Rohini to LVM3, ISRO's changing policy for rocket names | From Rohini to LVM3, ISRO's changing policy for rocket names

From Rohini to LVM3, ISRO's changing policy for rocket names

Next

Chennai, Oct 25 From names like Rohini for its sounding rockets, the Indian space agency has come to name its heavy-lift rocket with three alphabets and a number - such as LVM3.

The Indian Space Research Organisation

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Indian Space Research Organisation Gagan dhawan Indian agency Space research organisation