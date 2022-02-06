Fujifilm working on camera firmware to fix bug affecting macOS users

Tokyo, Feb 6 Japanese photography and imaging major Fujifilm is working on an issue affecting some of its cameras which prevents macOS users from being able to access some of the images stored on a memory card.

According to The Verge, the issue only occurs when users have over 4,000 files written in-camera to a single folder on their SDXC card and then try to access these files using an internal or external card reader connected to their Mac.

The problem occurs when the exact amount seems to be 4,096 stored in a single folder on the memory card, as indicated by users.

Camera models affected by the issue include the GFX100, GFX100S, GFX50S II, X-Pro3, X-T4, X-S10, X-E4, X-T30 II, X100V.

There are a few other cameras that are only affected if they have a specific firmware version, including the GFX50S (version 4.00 and up), GFX50R (version 2.00 and up), and X-T3 (version 3.20 and up).

Fujifilm earlier launched 'Fujifilm GFX 50S II' as the latest addition to the GFX Series of mirrorless digital cameras in the Indian market for Rs 379,999 (body).

The GFX50S II packs the 51.4MP large-format sensor. The camera also comes in a compact form factor, weighing only 900g.

The resulting image reproduces deep tonality and texture from shadows to highlights, and delivers image clarity with minimal noise even when taken in low light, the company claims.

In addition to the camera, the company also unveiled the price of the Fujinon GF35-70mm f/4.5-5.6 WR lens.

