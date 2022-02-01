Galaxy S22 release may delay due to supply chain issues

Seoul, Feb 1 Samsung is set to launch its next premium flagship S22 series on February 9 and now a new report has claimed that the actual rollout of Galaxy S22 phones will reportedly be delayed due to supply chain issues.

According to noted tipster Jon Prosser, Samsung is having supply-side issues that may push back the first sales dates for the upcoming Galaxy S22 phones, reports GSMArena.

The Galaxy S22 series is expected to go on pre-order right after the big event on February 9 but official sales will be postponed to February 25 for the S22 Ultra and March 11 for the S22 and S22+ variants.

Earlier this month, Samsung began the reservation process of the upcoming Galaxy S22 series smartphones which offers perks in form of special offers like a $50 credit.

In terms of specifications, the standard Galaxy S22 will have a 6.1-inch display. The Galaxy S22+, meanwhile, will have a 6.6-inch panel.

Instead of a primary 12MP camera yet again, the S22 and S22+ are both expected to have a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor for the primary camera.

Meanwhile, it's rumoured the same 10MP selfie camera will still be in use.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S22, S22+, and the S22 Ultra are all expected to carry one of two processors.

Samsung's in-house Exynos 2200 chip could power the Galaxy S22 series in some regions. Samsung generally uses Snapdragon in the US, but Exynos in many international markets.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a Super Clear lens for its main 108MP camera.

