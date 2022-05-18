Garuda Aerospace signs MoU with IIT Roorkee

Chennai, May 18 Drone manufacturer and drone-as-a-service provider Garuda Aerospace has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT-R) for development of drone eco-system.

According to Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder & CEO, Garuda Aerospace, the collaboration is to leverage IIT Roorkee's research and artificial intelligence (AI) technology as AgriTech aggregator for Make in India drones to bring in a drone age revolution for the next generation.

This partnership will usher a new era in imparting quality skill training in the field of automation, AI, and machine learning for the youth, he added.

