GIGABYTE unveils new AMD motherboard lineup with premium performance

New Delhi, Oct 4 Taiwanese computer hardware manufacturer Gigabyte on Tuesday announced the latest AMD B650 motherboards after the success of the X670 series.

The lineup includes AORUS, AERO, and GAMING series that provide more reasonable options with remarkable features for users.

GIGABYTE select B650 comes with up to 16+2+2 phase Twin Digital power, 105Amps Smart Power Stage and up to 12-layer PCB that provides increased stability and performance for AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors.

GIGABYTE B650 motherboards come with PCIe and M.2 EZ-Latch technology. Whereas, B650E motherboards adopt advanced M.2 EZ-Latch Plus for the quick and screwless detach of M.2 SSDs.

"PCIe EZ-Latch technology incorporates an easily accessible design that helps to make it simple to detach the installed VGA cards," the company said in a statement.

The improved SMD slots increase the shear resistance up to 2.2 times to provide strengthened stability.

GIGABYTE B650 motherboards include well-reputed Shielded Memory Routing, SMD memory DIMMs, and dual metal armour that help users to enjoy premium memory overclocking performance with more stability and durability, said the company in a statement.

The B650 lineup comes with 2.5 Gbps Ethernet connection speeds for gamers to enjoy faster and more stable wired network connectivity.

The GIGABYTE B650 motherboards features covering software, hardware, to firmware, including notable Ultra Durable Technology, Q-Flash Plus and the new GCC (GIGABYTE Control Center)

The company also said that it will soon release next-gen AORUS PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSDs to unleash the utmost transfer speed.

