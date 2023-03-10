Global cybersecurity firm Acronis hacked, company says no data exposed

New Delhi, March 10 Global cyber protection company Acronis has been hacked and its stolen data allegedly leaked on a Dark Web forum.

A cyber-threat watcher FalconFeedsio posted on Twitter the claims by an unspecified hacker that they breached Acronis and stole data.

"A user in the hacker's forum claims to have leaked data from a Switzerland cybersecurity company," posted FalconFeedsio.

"The leaked data includes various certificate files, command logs, system configurations, system information logs, archives of their filesystem, python scripts for their maria.db database, backup configuration stuff, and loads of screenshots of their backup operations," the Twitter account further posted.

The cyber-security company said in a tweet that "for transparency, the specific credentials used by only one customer to upload diagnostic data to an Acronis file server was compromised and no Acronis products have been affected".

"Our customer service team is currently working with this customer. Updates to follow as needed," the company added.

Acronis employs more than 2,000 workers in 18 countries.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis solutions are trusted by millions of home users and several top companies.

Acronis has 49 cloud data centres around the world, including the United States, France, Singapore, Japan, and Germany.

