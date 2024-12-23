Global prevalence of atopic dermatitis to reach 42.42 mn by 2033: Report

New Delhi, Dec 23 The global prevalence of atopic dermatitis -- a chronic skin condition -- is expected to reach 42.42 million by 2033, according to a report on Monday.

The report by GlobalData, a data and analytics company, showed that the global burden of 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of atopic dermatitis is forecast to increase at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 0.10 per cent -- from around 42.02 million cases in 2023 to 42.42 million cases in 2033.

This increase will be particular in the seven major markets -- the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan, the report said.

The report reveals atopic dermatitis cases, also known as eczema, are rising because of the increasing prevalence of environmental and lifestyle risk factors and the increase in the incidence of atopic dermatitis in adulthood. It causes inflammation, redness, and intense itching.

“The pathogenesis of atopic dermatitis is unclear and most likely stems from the interaction of a combination of genetic susceptibility, environmental and lifestyle risk factors, and dysfunctional cell-mediated immunity,” said Yixuan Zhang, Epidemiologist at GlobalData.

According to GlobalData epidemiologists, there were around 44 per cent of mild 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of atopic dermatitis, 42 per cent of moderate cases of atopic dermatitis, and 14 per cent of severe cases of atopic dermatitis in 2023 in the seven major markets.

Atopic dermatitis is a complex disease presenting with a range of clinical manifestations and symptoms, depending on the patient demographic and disease severity. In severe cases, atopic dermatitis is associated with sleep disturbances due to the pruritic rashes that appear on the skin during a flare-up, depression, anxiety, and loss of productivity, contributing to the economic and disease burden globally.

“The highest prevalence is seen in childhood, followed by the middle-aged and older population. A positive correlation has been found between a country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and disease burden,” Zhang said.

However, new epidemiological patterns are slowly emerging, such as atopic dermatitis prevalence increasing in low-income countries and new atopic dermatitis-onset in adults becoming increasingly more common, particularly in the West,” Zhang added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor