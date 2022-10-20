Global VC investment falls for 3rd straight quarter: Report

New Delhi, Oct 20 Global VC investment fell for the third straight quarter, from $136.8 billion in the second quarter of 2022 to $87 billion in the third quarter of 2022, a new report said on Thursday.

According to the Q3'22 edition of Venture Pulse a quarterly report, published by KPMG Private Enterprise, the number of global VC deals dropped from 10,425 in the second quarter of 2022 to 7,817 in the third quarter of 2022 the lowest level in almost five years.

"Significant market volatility, ongoing geopolitical and economic turmoil, including fears of a recession, have led to a continued and significant cooling of global VC funding," Jonathan Lavender, Global Head, KPMG Private Enterprise, KPMG International, said in a statement.

"Despite five deals closing with values over $1 billion, the VC environment has seen the overall number of deals drop to its lowest levels since 2017 and the value of those deals slump to mid-2020 levels; the peak of the pandemic and lockdowns," Lavender added.

The US accounted for $43 billion in VC investment in the third quarter of 22, nearly half of the global total.

VC investment across the Americas declined from $76.6 billion to $45.6 billion quarter-over-quarter.

Meanwhile, Europe experienced a sharp drop in VC investment between the second quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2022, from $31 billion to $18.7 billion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor