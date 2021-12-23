Google adding 5 Stadia Pro games for January 2022: Report

San Francisco, Dec 23 Google is expanding the library of Stadia games by adding six Stadia Pro games for January 2022.

January 1 will see all the titles come to the $9.99 per month membership, starting with Darksiders III ($39.99). Followed by The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark ($12.99), Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night ($39.99), Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut ($9.99), and DreamWorks Dragons: Dawn of the New Riders ($24.99), reports 9To5Google.

One can visit the Store on Android, iOS, or web to claim the Stadia Pro January 2022 games. These games will join the Pro games carousel or one can manually find the listing.

Google has already added 100 games to Stadia during the calendar year 2021, officially meeting its promise of adding at least 100 games to the platform by the end of this year.

It is unclear how many more games the brand has planned to launch on Stadia before the year comes to a close.

Google has been gradually adding features to Stadia over the past two years since its launch, including a new 30-minute game trial for "Hello Engineer" recently.

The tech giant is also allowing Stadia players to join multiplayer games without needing an invite.

This basic feature is available on most console platforms and PC launchers, but it has taken Google nearly two years to add it to Stadia.

Meanwhile, Google has announced to shut down its in-house Stadia game development division, as it sees a great adoption of its technology by third-party developers and publishers to create world-class games.

Google said that it will not be investing further in bringing exclusive content from its internal development team SG&E, beyond any near-term planned games.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor