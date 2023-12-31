Google celebrates last day of 2023 with animated doodle

On the last day of 2023, Google celebrated New Year's Eve with a special animated doodle.The New Year's Eve doodle on the Google Search website features confetti and a disco ball.''3… 2… 1… Happy New Year! This Doodle brings some sparkle and shine to start the New Year right! As the clock nears closer and closer to midnight, people around the world are planning their New Year's resolutions and wishing for success, love, joy, and everything in between,'' Google said, counting down to the new year.

Since 2011, Google has been marking New Year's Eve with these special doodles. This festive occasion, observed on December 31st, signifies the culmination of the year in the Gregorian calendar. Also referred to as Old Year's Day or Saint Sylvester's Day in several countries, it serves as an opportunity for people to anticipate a fresh beginning. It's a time for reflection on the passing year, embracing its lessons while eagerly welcoming the prospects of the year ahead.