Google Cloud to disband IoT Core Service from Aug 2023

New Delhi, Aug 18 Google Cloud has announced to shut down its core internet of things (IoT) services, and the customers have time till August next year to move to an alternative service.

Google Cloud rivals Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft also offer similar IoT services.

While AWS has 'IoT Core,' Microsoft offers 'IoT Hub' as part of its Azure cloud platform.

"Google Cloud's IoT Core Service will be discontinued on August 16, 2023 at which point your access to the IoT Core Device Manager APIs will no longer be available," Google Cloud's IoT Core Product Team said in an update.

"We recommend that you take action early to migrate from IoT Core to an alternative service. As an initial step, connect with your Google Cloud account manager if you have questions about your migration plans," the company advised.

Google Cloud launched IoT Core Services in 2017 to ease the task of sending data from connected devices to a company's cloud-based environment.

Companies can use IoT Core to define the configuration settings of newly deployed connected devices.

"IoT Core is a fully managed service that allows you to easily and securely connect, manage, and ingest data from millions of globally dispersed devices," according to the company.

IoT Core, in combination with other services on Google Cloud, provides a complete solution for collecting, processing, analysing, and visualising IoT data in real time to support improved operational efficiency.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor