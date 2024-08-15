Google Doodle celebrates India's 78th Independence Day with tribute to architectural heritage

New Delhi [India], August 15 : On the occasion of India's 78th Independence Day, Google has unveiled a captivating Doodle celebrating the country's architectural heritage.

Designed by freelance art director and illustrator Varindra Javeri, the doodle pays homage to India's diverse and iconic architecture.

Each year, Google marks India's Independence Day on August 15 with a special doodle, and 2024 is no exception.

This year's theme focuses on India's rich architectural landscape, featuring a visual montage of various architectural styles that represent the country's cultural and historical richness.

The Doodle, illustrated by Varindra Javeri, showcases a broad spectrum of India's architectural marvels. The editorial illustrations, cell animations, and style frames used to create the doodle, beautifully weaves together the architectural heritage from different regions of India.

From ancient temples and historic forts to modern skyscrapers and traditional houses, the doodle highlights the beauty and significance of Indian architecture in celebrating the nation's freedom.

In previous years, Google has also featured artistic representations of India's cultural heritage.

For instance, the 2023 doodle focused on India's textile crafts, showcasing various embroidery and weaving techniques from different regions.

Independence Day commemorates India's liberation from British rule on August 15, 1947. The day is marked by flag-hoisting ceremonies, tributes to freedom fighters, and cultural performances across the country. At the Red Fort in Delhi, the Prime Minister leads the nation in paying homage to those who sacrificed their lives for India's freedom, while schools and colleges organize events to celebrate the spirit of patriotism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag today at Red Fort in the national capital, for the 11th consecutive time, on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.

The theme of this year's Independence Day is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047'. The celebrations will serve as a platform to provide a renewed push to the government's efforts towards transforming the country into a developed nation by 2047.

