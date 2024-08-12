Google Down: Global Outage Affects Search, Gmail, and YouTube Services

Google has fallen prey to a major global IT outage, affecting critical services such as Gmail, Google Search, YouTube, and other essential platforms, according to media reports. The disruption, which began on August 12 (IST), has left millions of users unable to access their accounts or carry out basic online tasks.

The scale of the outage quickly became evident as reports of "error" messages flooded in from frustrated users around the world. The initial wave of complaints was detected by Downdetector, a website that tracks online service interruptions, with its outage graph indicating a sharp spike around 9 am ET.

As the situation developed, speculation about the cause of this latest in a series of global IT disruptions began to mount, leaving tech experts and companies grappling for explanations. Despite increasing concerns, the underlying cause of the outages remains unidentified, further complicating an already baffling scenario.

