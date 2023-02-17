Google India fires 453 employees across verticals

Google India has reportedly sacked 453 employees across various departments. The employees were informed of their termination through mail. The sackings were said to have taken place late at night on Thursday. According to a report by businessline, the mail was sent by Sanjay Gupta, Country Head and Vice President of Google India. Last month Alphabet Inc announced that the parent company of Google, would be firing 12,000 employees or 6 per cent of its total headcount globally. It is yet to be confirmed if the 453 layoffs include the 12,000 job cuts or if there has been a new round of layoffs.

The report suggests that the mail also included some inputs from Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. He agreed to take full responsibility for the decisions that led the company to layoffs. In the note sent out by Google CEO Sundar Pichai in January, he claimed that laid-off Google employees outside the US will get support in line with local practices.It remains unclear how many employees have been affected globally, or whether there will be further layoffs at the tech giant.