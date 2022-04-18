Google issues warning for billions of Chrome users

Google Chrome is a very popular internet browser. Google Chrome has billions of users worldwide. Now Google has issued a warning to Chrome users. A new error has been detected in Google Chrome. As a result, nearly 320 crore users of Google Chrome are at risk. A new Zero-Day High Threat Level Hack has been discovered in Google Chrome. This is stated in a new Chrome blog post. Google has warned that hackers could target users by compromising Chrome's security. Meanwhile, the company has issued a fix. This error is found on all Chrome platforms like Windows, macOS, Linux and Android.

For the safety of Chrome users, Google has not yet provided details of this threat. This is the second time in three weeks that Chrome's Component V8 has been breached by a Zero-Day hack. To address this issue, Google has released a newer version of Chrome (100.0.4896.127). However, it has been warned that it will not be available to everyone immediately.

To check for updates manually, users can click on the three-dot menu at the top right of Chrome.

After that users have to go to settings.

After going to settings, you have to go to help section.

Then you have to tap on About Google Chrome. After that restart your browser.



Meanwhile, in March this year, Google acknowledged that successful zero-day hacks on Chrome and other browsers were on the rise. It tells users that they need to be pro-active to stay safe online. Also keep checking browser updates from time to time.