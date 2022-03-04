Google now testing darker 'dark mode' for its android app

American tech giant Google has been testing an even darker dark mode for its Android search app, however, this new shade still isn't the same as the one presented in Google's test of a pitch-black dark mode on desktops last month.

According to The Verge, this new iteration, the one spotted in the mobile app, is darker than the usual dark gray but still lighter than pitch black.

The new dark mode in Google's mobile app will look more attractive for devices with OLED displays looking to save battery life, or who just prefer to use dark mode more.

A source suggested that Android users can go the official route of getting this feature by joining the beta test group.

Last year, after Google confirmed that it was testing dark mode on desktops, the company confirmed a wide rollout of dark mode for Google Search in February for its desktop users.

As per The verge, though one can access the app's new color shade on their own, a wider release could take months to get to more people officially.

( With inputs from ANI )

