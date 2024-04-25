Google opens applications for this year's Startups Accelerator programme in India

New Delhi, April 25 Google on Thursday said that it has opened applications for this year's 'Startups Accelerator: AI First' programme in India.

The programme will provide three months of equity-free support to startups solving problems across varied industries and using cases using artificial intelligence (AI).

"The Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First is one of the several accelerator programmes we offer throughout the year across the world, bringing the best of Google to early-stage startups using AI, machine learning (ML) and Cloud technology to tackle some of the most urgent global challenges," the tech giant said in a blogpost.

The selected startups will receive guidance on building human-centred and responsible AI solutions and access to the Google mentor network.

They will also get training on design, marketing, and leadership, and access to tech stack credits and state-of-the-art AI tools.

Only startups based in India, using AI in their core solution or product, including generative AI, and preferably between Seed to Series A stages are eligible to apply, the company mentioned.

"The Google for Startups Accelerator programme has enabled startups to solve systemic challenges using AI, and this focus is now further sharpened to include startups that are using large language models for generative AI-based solutions," Google said.

