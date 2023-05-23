Google Pay launches RuPay credit cards support on UPI: Steps to use it

Google has partnered with the National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI) to launch RuPay credit card-based UPI payments on Google Pay. Users can now add RuPay credit cards on Google Pay and make payments to online and offline merchants. This feature is now available to RuPay credit card holders of Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, HDFC bank, Indian Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India. More banks will follow very soon, Google Pay said in a statement.

How to use it?

To activate, users need to add the RuPay credit card to Google Pay. Users can tap on the “RuPay credit card on UPI” option in their profile and select the bank which issued their RuPay credit card. Thereafter, users will need to set a unique UPI PIN by (a) entering the last six digits of the card number and expiry, (b) entering the OTP from their bankNow, users are ready to pay merchants on UPI with their RuPay credit card. They will enter the above set UPI PIN, the same way they do for other UPI transactions.