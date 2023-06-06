Google rolling out smart compose feature in Chat on web

San Francisco, June 6 Google is rolling out a smart compose feature in its communication service 'Google Chat' on the web.

"This machine-learning powered feature suggests relevant contextual phrases as you type, saves you time by cutting back on repetitive writing, and also reduces spelling and grammatical errors," Google said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Monday.

The smart compose feature is available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and Italian.

This feature is helpful for users as it composes messages faster and easier, saving time and effort.

Moreover, it does not have admin control, and will be ON by default.

However, users can disable the feature by unchecking "Enable predictive suggestions as you compose a message on web and desktop" under smart compose within Chat settings, the company said.

