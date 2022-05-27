Google rolls out Android 13 Beta 2.1 for Pixel phones

Google has released a new Android 13 beta update. Although it's only half a month away, the new Android 13 Beta 2.1 patch should fix some of the issues plaguing Pixel devices shortly after the initial release of the Android 13 Public Beta.

As per GSM Arena, Google's release notes include the following fixes, an issue where typing in the search bar resulted in a blank list of suggestions. Fixed an issue where devices would crash and restart when turning on the hotspot. An issue where a continuous call dialling sound could be heard in the background during a phone call. Fixed an issue where devices would crash and restart after disconnecting from Android Auto.

This mid-cycle update still includes the same list of known issues as Beta 2 released on May 11, except for those mentioned above. According to 9to5 Google, the search bar issue remains despite the mid-cycle update.

If you're already on the Android 13 Beta, the replacement will routinely notify you through OTA notification. If you're at the Android 12 QPR (Quarterly Platform Release) Beta program, one would want to opt-out and re-sign up for the Android 13 Beta, keeping in mind that the Android 13 Beta is still in early Beta and there may be a lot of issues.

( With inputs from ANI )

