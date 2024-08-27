Google to roll out Android 15 update for Pixel in October

Washington DC [US], August 27 : Google is planning to roll out its next major operating system update, Android 15, to Pixel devices in October.

This news comes despite the upcoming release of the source code for Android 15, which is expected to drop next week, according to GSM Arena.

The Pixel 9 family, which launched just a few weeks ago, came preloaded with Android 14.

While traditionally the release of the source code coincided with the rollout of the update for Pixels, Google has recently deviated from this pattern.

Instead, the company is using the extra time to finalize marketing for Pixel Drops, conduct thorough testing, and resolve any last-minute issues, according to GSM Arena.

Reports by GSM Arena suggest that the Android 15 update for Pixels will be delayed until around mid-October.

This delay is aimed at ensuring greater stability and performance improvements for the new software.

Last year's Pixel update also faced a similar delay, attributed to the need for additional preparation time.

Google's approach reflects a shift towards more carefully managed release schedules, allowing additional time to polish the update before making it available to users.

With this extended timeline, the company hopes to deliver a more stable and refined version of Android 15.

As Pixel users eagerly await the update, they can anticipate enhancements and new features that Android 15 promises.

