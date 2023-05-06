Google's AI chatbot Bard now available for Workspace accounts

San Francisco, May 6 Google has said that it is now making its AI chatbot Bard available to users with Workspace accounts.

On the official Bard changelog, Google announced that Workspace accounts can now access the platform.

However, to enable access, Workspace admins must first enable Bard for their domains. Once enabled, Workspace accounts will have the same level of access as consumer accounts.

In a separate blogpost, Google explained that Bard settings for managed accounts will soon be available under 'Early access apps' and will be gradually rolled out in the upcoming days.

"Beginning today, Workspace admins will have the option to open up access to Bard for their end users through the newly introduced Early Access Apps control," Google said in blogpost on Friday.

Moreover, the company mentioned that the admin control to enable or disable access to Bard will be available for all Google Workspace customers, even if Bard isn't available in your country yet.

It means that even if your organisation has turned on Early Access Apps, users in non-Bard countries will be unable to access the service.

Meanwhile, Google is reportedly planning to enhance accessibility to its AI chatbot Bard on Pixel phones and tablets by introducing an exclusive homescreen widget on its devices in the near future.

