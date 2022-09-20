Google's next-gen chipset to improve GPU performance over its predecessor

San Francisco, Sep 20 Ahead of the launch, a new report claims that tech giant Google's alleged next-generation chipset Tensor G2 will likely improve GPU performance over its predecessor.

According to a tipster, the new chipset will utilise the same CPU as the original Tensor, reports Android Central.

The alleged internal specification leak has been found from an alleged Pixel 7 Pro testing unit. The device, which ran a Geekbench test, has revealed more details on the next Tensor chip made by Google.

The tipster further broke down important information on the new chip based on the benchmark data in a series of tweets.

The benchmark test reveals the Tensor G2's CPU system, featuring two Core X1, two Cortex A76, and four Cortex A55 cores as last year.

While the architecture appears identical, the tipster said there is a significant bump in the frequencies of these cores.

For instance, Cortex X1 frequency is increased from 50MHz to 2.85GHz. Likewise, the A76 cores have seen a bump from 100MHz to 2.35GHz, the report said.

The Geekbench test also shows a slight increase, up to 10 per cent, in the multi-core performance.

The tipster noted that considering the Cortex X1 cores' performance, which did well on the original Tensor, the next-generation chipset will supposedly handle better.

