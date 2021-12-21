Google's top 10 searched trends of 2021 in India

Yes, internet have made life much easier, anything we want to know, to order, or to get information, we can easily use internet.



The internet have now became the part of life, any information we want we can get through it and top most pick source for the information is Google, where people search any thing they want and get all the information on the relevant fields and during the time of pandemic internet was the main source of people, citizens used to check all the information and health tips through Google.



On the same note, here's are 2021 top 10 search topics on the internet/ Google.

1) How to register for Covid vaccine

2) How to download vaccination certificate

3) How to increase oxygen level

4) How to link PAN with AADHAAR

5) How to make oxygen at home

6) How to buy dogecoin in india

7) How to make banana bread RVCJ

8) How to check IPO allotment status

9) How to invest in bitcoin

10) How to calculate percentage of marks