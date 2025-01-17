Government Launches Sanchar Saathi APP to Combat Cyber Fraud and Online Crime

To combat cybercrime, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has introduced the Sanchar Saathi app, allowing users to easily report issues like online fraud and lost phones via their mobiles. Previously, users had to visit the Sanchar Saathi website to report phone theft or fake calls, but now complaints can be filed directly from a mobile device.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized that the app enhances safety and preserves user privacy. It is available for download on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

SANCHAR SAATHI APP is now LIVE!



Scan for your digital safety today and access essential tools at your fingertips!#SancharSaathiMobileApp

The app enables users to check for unauthorized connections in their name, which can also be blocked. Additionally, users can report lost or stolen phones for tracking, as well as file complaints about fake messages and calls.

While the Sanchar Saathi portal was launched two years ago in 2023, the release of this app is expected to make the service accessible to a larger audience, helping to improve safety.