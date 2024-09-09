Groww IPO Page Down: Online Trading Platform Faces Outage As Users Unable Load IPO Page on App

Groww, an online trading platform, faced technical issues on Monday during the morning trading session of September 9. Many users of the share market trading platform complained that they were not able to load the Groww IPO page as it appeared: "Something went wrong. Our data-fetching minions ran into an error. Try again."

The Groww users took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to highlight the issue. The users revealed that the Groww IPO page is not working on the app and the web, and they tried refreshing it multiple times.

Groww IPO page is not working on app and web both , tried refreshing multiple times !! @_groww@TradeWithGroww_ please look into this issue pic.twitter.com/a4RahencJf — ritik🦇🔊 (@ritik047) September 9, 2024

What's going wrong again with Groww. IPO section didn't opening #Groww Crash pic.twitter.com/MWO0tMjySh — Amrêsh Singh Patel (@Amresh_in) September 9, 2024

However, the company has not released any official statement yet about the issue. This comes on the day when Bajaj Housing Finance issued Rs 6,560-crore IPO, which opened for bidding on Monday and was subscribed over 50% till 11:57 am. The IPO had received bids for over 36.26 crore shares as of 11:48 am, out of the 72.76 shares shares on offer, across both NSE and BSE.