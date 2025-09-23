Headcount of India’s internet subscribers crosses 1,002 million during April–June

New Delhi, Sept 23 India is one of the fastest-growing digital nations in the world, with internet connectivity playing a crucial role in its progress. This momentum is reflected in the staggering 1,002.85 (1.002 bn) million internet subscribers reported during April–June 2025, highlighting the scale and impact of India’s digital revolution, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

In line with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, satellite internet is emerging as a key enabler of digital connectivity, extending reliable access to remote and underserved regions, while strengthening critical applications in defence and disaster response.

Rural internet penetration stands at approximately 46 subscribers per 100 population, highlighting the need for satellite internet to bridge the digital divide, the statement said.

India’s broadband reach is steadily expanding through high-throughput satellites (HTS) developed by ISRO, which use advanced spot-beam technology to provide faster speeds and higher capacity. India has a fleet of 19 operational communication satellites, among which GSAT-19, GSAT-29, GSAT-11, and GSAT-N2 are specifically geared towards boosting India’s broadband services.

These satellites are designed to enhance internet connectivity in underserved areas, support in-flight communication, defence networks and disaster management. Together, they form the backbone of satellite-based broadband infrastructure in India, complementing ground-based networks like BharatNet.

India’s satellite communication (Satcom) ecosystem is undergoing a transformative shift. Traditionally dependent on the Geostationary Satellite (GSAT) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and other satellite operators’ series, the sector is now witnessing more active private participation and the adoption of next-generation Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellite systems. The rollout of space sector reforms has enabled private sector participation in space activities. India is moving towards LEO and MEO-based satellite internet services to deliver faster and more reliable broadband services nationwide as a key driver of Digital India, the statement explained.

Over 10 satellite operators, including the licensed Starlink, have entered India, with the private sector allowed up to 100 per cent FDI.

However, internet penetration remains limited in certain regions of the country, underscoring the need for satellite internet to complement existing networks.

Satellite internet refers to the internet service provided through satellites placed in Geostationary Orbits (GSO) or Non-Geostationary Orbits (NGSO).

For realising the Digital India vision of a digitally inclusive nation, satellite internet is an emerging technology with the potential to provide connectivity from space to any location. This makes it particularly valuable for remote villages, hilly terrains, border areas, and islands where terrestrial internet services are either difficult to reach or economically unviable.

Through the power of space technology, India is reinforcing its strategic autonomy and leadership in space-based communications, ensuring that the benefits of connectivity reach every citizen. From operationalising HTS to enabling private participation in satellite communications, the country is steadily bridging its digital divide, the statement added.

