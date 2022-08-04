Hitachi Group's GlobalLogic appoints Nitesh Banga as President, CEO

New Delhi, Aug 4 Digital engineering services provider GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group company, on Thursday said its Chief Operating Officer (COO) Nitesh Banga will take over as new President and CEO, effective from October 1.

Banga replaced current President and CEO Shashank Samant, who will assume a new role as Chairman of the GlobalLogic Board, in addition to being the Executive Advisor to Toshiaki Tokunaga, Head of Hitachi Digital Systems and Services (DSS) Sector.

"I believe that for organizations to continue to lead and succeed, their executive leadership must also evolve. Banga has proven throughout his career that he is a strong leader across both vision and execution," said Samant.

Japan's Hitachi last month completed the acquisition of US-headquartered GlobalLogic for $9.6 billion, that will help the company expand digital operations in a number of businesses, including IT, energy, industry and mobility.

For more than a decade as CEO, Samant led GlobalLogic through strong growth phases during which he oversaw several strategic acquisitions and digital capability expansion efforts.

Banga, on the other hand, spent more than two decades at Infosys before joining GlobalLogic.

"As we enter our third decade, we have a unique opportunity to accelerate enterprise digital transformation backed by Hitachi's incredible heritage, global reach, and trusted brand," said Banga.

With more than 21,000 professionals working in engineering centres, and design studios around the globe, GlobalLogic specialises in advanced digital engineering, experience design, and data services to help clients accelerate innovation and the development of new digital products and experiences.

