HMD Global unveils earbuds, wired buds in India

New Delhi, Jan 11 To strengthen its range of audio accessories, HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Tuesday launched Nokia Lite Earbuds and Wired Buds WB 101 in India.

The Nokia Lite Earbuds and Nokia Wired Buds will be available at Rs 2,799 and Rs 299, respectively, across online and offline platforms.

"As we continue to diversify our portfolio and strengthen the Nokia product ecosystem across different categories, audio accessories will be a key focus area for us," Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global, said in a statement.

"India is already among the top 5 largest markets for TWS earbuds and we expect a lot of action in this segment in 2022," Kochhar added.

The Nokia Lite Earbuds BH-205 is said to deliver studio-tuned sound quality powered by 6 mm audio drivers. It comes in classic charcoal colour.

The earbuds provide 36 hours of playtime enabled by the two 40 mAh batteries in each bud (with six hours on one charge) and an additional 30 hours with the 400 mAh battery in the charging case, the company claimed.

The Bluetooth 5.0 allows the earbuds to connect with a wide range of devices. These earbuds also support Smart Voice Assistants - Siri and Google Assistant.

The Nokia Wired Buds WB 101 provides superior audio quality with rich and clear sound, enabled by a 10 mm efficient driver and passive noise isolation features.

The buds also support Smart Voice Assistants Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant.

The wired buds come in four colour variants black, white, blue and red.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor