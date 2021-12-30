Honor Magic V foldable phone's key specifications revealed

Beijing, Dec 30 Honor Magic V foldable phone is expected to debut in January 2022 in China and now a new report has claimed that the smartphone's inner foldable screen may feature a punch-hole positioned at the upper-right corner.

According to reliable tipster Digital Chat Station, the cover display of the smartphone would be slight curvature towards the right edge.

Magic V's front display supports a 90Hz refresh rate, whereas the inner screen offers a 120Hz refresh rate and the device will be running on Android 12, which is likely to be customised with the latest version of Magic UI.

The company is yet to reveal its exact launch date.

The foldable smartphones are rising in popularity. According to techARC, foldable smartphones are set to witness a massive 638 per cent jump in sales in India in 2021 and are expected to touch a record three lakh units sales in 2022.

After Samsung, Chinese brand OPPO has also launched its maiden foldable smartphone called 'Find N' that comes with triple-camera at the rear, selfie cameras on both inner and outer displays, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and up to 12GB RAM.

