How To Effortlessly Transfer Data from Android to iPhone Using Apple’s Move to iOS App

Upgrading from an Android device to a new iPhone often raises the biggest question—how to move all important data without losing anything. This includes photos, contacts, messages, apps, and even WhatsApp chats. While many believe the process to be complicated, Apple has simplified it through its dedicated Move to iOS app. Available free on the Google Play Store, the app helps users migrate everything from contacts and calendars to media files and bookmarks. With a stable Wi-Fi connection and a few simple steps, users can make the transition smoothly, saving time and ensuring no data is left behind.

Step-by-Step Process for Transferring Data from Android to iPhone

To begin, set up the iPhone as a new device. On the Apps & Data screen, select Move Data from Android. Download the Move to iOS app on the Android device from Google Play Store and open it. Ensure both phones are connected to the same Wi-Fi network and have sufficient battery. The iPhone will display a 6–10 digit code, which must be entered on the Android device. Users can then select what to transfer - contacts, photos, videos, or chats. Once the process starts, allow it to finish completely, after which the iPhone completes the remaining setup automatically.

WhatsApp Chat Backup Transfer Now Supported

Apple’s transfer tool now supports complete WhatsApp chat migration from Android to iPhone. On the Android device, open WhatsApp Settings, go to the Chats section, and choose Move Chats to iOS. When using the Move to iOS app, select WhatsApp data along with other files. After transferring, install WhatsApp on the iPhone, log in using the same phone number, and the app will detect and restore the old backup. This update eliminates the need for third-party software or complicated manual steps, allowing users to continue conversations seamlessly on their new device without losing valuable messages, media, or chat history.