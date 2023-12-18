How to update Aadhaar address online and offline? Here's a complete guide

In today's digital age, keeping your Aadhaar card updated, especially your address, is of paramount importance. Serving not just as a government-issued ID but also as a key document for accessing various services and benefits, an accurate Aadhaar ensures a hassle-free experience. If you've recently moved, here's a comprehensive guide on how to update your Aadhaar address, both online and offline:

Online Method:

Visit the My Aadhaar Portal: Head to the official UIDAI website - My Aadhaar Portal.

Log in using your Aadhaar number or registered mobile number. Navigate to Address Update: Click on the "My Aadhaar" tab and select "Update Aadhaar."

Choose "Update Address Online" to proceed. Enter Your Address Details: Fill in the form with your new address details, ensuring accuracy and consistency with your proof of address documents. Upload Proof of Address: Scan and upload valid proof of address documents such as passport, voter ID, driving licence, bank statement, or utility bill (not older than 3 months). Preview and Submit: Review all entered details and proof documents carefully.

Click "Submit" to initiate the update request. Track Your Update: Receive an Update Request Number (URN) via SMS and email.

Use this URN to track the status of your address update request on the My Aadhaar portal.

Offline Method:

Visit an Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK): Locate your nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra, a designated center for Aadhaar services. You can find a list on the UIDAI website. Fill in the Aadhaar Update Form: Download and fill out the Aadhaar Update Form (Aadhaar Enrolment Update Form) from the UIDAI website or obtain it at the ASK. Submit the Form and Documents: Submit the completed form along with a valid proof of address document to ASK officials. Biometric Verification: Undergo biometric verification (fingerprints and iris scan) for authentication. Acknowledgement Slip: Receive an acknowledgment slip containing a Service Request Number (SRN).

Use this SRN to track your update request status online or by calling the UIDAI helpline (1948).

Additional Tips:

Ensure your linked mobile number is active to receive SMS notifications.

Keep scanned copies of your proof of address documents readily available.

Review your update request thoroughly before submission.

Be patient, as the address update process may take up to 90 days.

By following these steps, updating your Aadhaar address becomes a seamless process. Remember, accurate Aadhaar information ensures smooth access to various government services and benefits.

Note: This guide is for informational purposes only and may not cover all scenarios. For specific queries or assistance, please visit the official UIDAI website or contact the UIDAI helpline.