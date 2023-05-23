HP Inc leads India traditional PC market with a huge 33.8% share in Q1

New Delhi, May 23 HP Inc led the India traditional PC market, inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations, with a share of 33.8 per cent in the first quarter this year, a new report showed on Tuesday.

While some government and education orders helped its commercial segment clock a share of 34.7 per cent, strong demand in offline channels helped its consumer segment, as it held a share of 32.6 per cent there, according to an IDC report.

Lenovo was second with a 15.7 per cent share despite witnessing a decline of 37.5 per cent YoY. The vendor struggled in the government segment even though this quarter was driven by government orders, according to the IDC report.

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems) HP India, told that they sincerely thank customers and partners for their unwavering trust in HP, which has allowed them to maintain the leadership in India's PC market.

"We take immense pride in equipping our customers with the tools they need to stay digitally connected, whether for work, learning, leisure, or entertainment. Given our leadership across both consumer and commercial segments, it brings us great satisfaction to be able to provide this support when they need it the most," Bedi added.

With the shift towards hybrid work, PCs have become essential tools for staying connected and productive.

"As the dependence on PCs continues to grow, we at HP remain committed to focusing on consistent, insights-based innovation and developing products that deliver the best-in-class experience for users across all segments," Bedi added.

Overall, the India traditional PC market continued to drop shipping only 2.99 million units, a decline of 30.1 per cent year-over-year (YoY) in the first quarter.

While the demand for desktops was positive, the notebook category witnessed another weak quarter as it declined by 40.8 per cent YoY.

The consumer segment declined by 36.1 per cent YoY primarily due to slowing demand and low market sentiment, and the commercial segment declined by 25.1 per cent YoY due to reduced/delayed procurement by enterprises and SMEs, the report mentioned.

"Channel partners across tiers for almost all vendors have been carrying heavy inventory for the last two quarters. Hence, shipments in the consumer segment decreased significantly in 1Q23 as they focused on clearing off aging inventory," said Bharath Shenoy, Senior Market Analyst, IDC India.

