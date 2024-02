Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV offers 610 kms in single charge, pips Tesla Model 3

New Delhi/Seoul, July 14 Hyundai Motor on Thursday launched its Extended Range all-electric Ioniq 6 that delivers 610 kms on a fully charged battery a range that is better than the Long-Range Tesla Model 3 that can do 602 kms on a single charge.

Ioniq 6 'Electrified Streamliner' that promises to go from 0 km/hour to 100 km/hour in 5.1 seconds, will go on sale in the US early next year and the company is yet to announce the price.

With a 350-kW charger, IONIQ 6 can charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes.

The company said that the car has the most aerodynamic styling to date and an array of empowering features, such as dual colour ambient lighting, speed sync lighting, EV performance tune-up and electric active sound design (e-ASD), enhancing the electric mobility experience.

"Ioniq 6 is the next ambitious step forward in Hyundai Motor's strategy to accelerate its transition to electrification and into a position as a global leader in EVs," said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor.

The car will be available in 12 colours and is slated to go into production in the third quarter this year.

The electric car offers ultra-fast, multi-charging capability made possible by Hyundai's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

The electrified streamliner takes advantage of E-GMP to provide an extremely long, 2,950-mm wheelbase, supported by a choice of 20-inch or 18-inch wheels.

With an impressive overall length of 4,855 mm, the car's 1,880-mm width and 1,495-mm height give it a distinctively sleek and stylish appearance amidst a sea of lookalike EVs.

"The spacious interior, with sustainability and usability at its heart, once again represents a step forward for electric vehicles, in line with the values of our customers," said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience Division.

The dual colour ambient lighting allows a driver to customise the look and feel of the interior cabin by selecting from a spectrum of 64 colours and six pre-selected themes.

The speed sync lighting mode adds emotion to the driving experience by changing the brightness of the interior lighting in the first row based on the vehicle's speed.

The optional relaxation comfort seats feature in the first row promote leisure by simply adjusting the seat angle.

In addition, all of its seats are specifically-manufactured for all-electric models, approximately 30 per cent thinner than those in other conventional models, providing more space for passengers, said the company.

There are four type-C and one type-A USB ports available to improve customer convenience.

The EV performance tune-up system allows the driver to freely adjust steering effort, motor power, accelerator pedal sensitivity and driveline mode.

The optimum, spaceship-like sound is added to the cabin, and the sound texture changes based on the vehicle's driving status, said the company.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor