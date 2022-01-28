Ignitron Motocorp unveils third electric motorbike in India

New Delhi, Jan 28 Ignitron Motocorp, a new electric vehicle start-up, on Friday unveiled its third electric sports bike 'GT 120' in the Indian market.

According to the company, GT 120 has been designed and built indigenously with a combination of pioneering design, intuitive/ AI-enabled technology and safety features.

"With our complete range of products, we aim to cater to the vast needs of our enthusiast customers by providing an electrifying experience with uncompromised features and unmatched style. We believe our motorbikes will be a game changer in the electric mobility segment," Raghav Kalra, Founder, Ignitron Motocorp, said in a statement.

The bike aims to offer a superior EV experience that not only redefines the identity for electric sports mobility but also comes with environment-friendly technology.

The GT 120 comes with a 4.68 kWH Lithium-ion battery that can churn out a top speed of 125km/h with a range of 180 km.

The bike offers features such as Geo locate/Geo fencing, battery status, USB charging, Bluetooth, Key less ignition (remote control) and digital cluster.

The battery is fixed due to its size and weight, weather proof and touch-safe, provides a back up of 4-5 hours with 100 per cent charging and comes with 15 amp fast home charger.

The bike delivers acceleration of 0-40 km/h in 2.5 seconds. It features three riding modes - Eco, Normal and Sport, each suiting the riding style and needs of the rider. The motorbike is also equipped with reverse mode and parking assist along with multiple sounds.

It comes with Telescopic Forks up-front and a fully-adjustable mono shock at the rear to give an exclusive riding experience.

