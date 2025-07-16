IIT Madras launches India's lightest active wheelchair, weighing just 8.5 kgs

New Delhi, July 16 The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Wednesday launched India's lightest active wheelchair -- YD One -- weighing just 8.5 kgs.

YD One is also the country's first indigenously developed precision-built monu-tube rigid-frame wheelchair destined to match the world's best.

While the current wheelchairs weigh about 17 kgs, YD One, certified by ISO, weighs just 8.5 kgs.

“With YD One, we have achieved 50 per cent weight reduction,” Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director IIT Madras, told reporters.

“To reduce the weight, researchers and scholars from mechanical to metallurgy got together and built a very interesting composite of carbon fibre plus aluminum,” he added, noting that the product has undergone a lot of modelling and stress tests.

“It will be available in the market from tomorrow, and is priced at Rs 75,000,” Kamakoti said. He noted that a similar 8.5 kg-weighing chair, if imported, will cost around Rs 2,40,000.

Importantly, being lightweight, YD One will enable quick movement, quick rotation, and enable people with disabilities to effortlessly lift, handle, and stow in cars, autos, or public transport.

YD One will also enable people with disabilities to participate in the Paralympics, the Director said.

“I think YD One is going to become very important, and being low-cost, it has the potential to reach rural India,” he added, noting that the government may also pitch it, paving the way for a wider reach.

Citing the Cabinet’s recent fund approved for research, development, and innovation (RDI), Kamakoti stressed the need for supporting startups.

IIT Madras currently has 103 startups, and the institute aspires to launch 100 startups every year.

