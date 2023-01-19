I'm on visa, have limited time: Sacked Indian-origin Microsoft worker

New Delhi, Jan 19 As Microsoft begins job cuts, affected employees have started looking for new jobs on LinkedIn, and among those impacted is an Indian-origin worker in the US who says "she is on visa and have limited time".

Harshita Jhavar, a data and applied scientist at Microsoft, who spent four years in the company in Washington, writes in her LinkedIn post, "I am affected by the layoffs at Microsoft today. Many teams from the hardware side fell on the chopping block within Microsoft".

"I am on a visa and have limited time to find a new position," she added.

The Indian-origin worker is looking for new opportunities in the domain of Data Science and ML Engineering to align her career, visa status, and family responsibilities.

Jhavar concluded her LinkedIn post by saying, "Please help me find a suitable position to connect with a team where I can have a relevant role to play. I will be persistent until I crack my next move".

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella said in a note to employees that the layoffs, which would affect about 5 per cent of Microsoft's workforce, would be completed by the end of March, with notifications beginning Wednesday.

Microsoft currently has more than 2,20,000 employees, and this round of layoffs affects around 10,000 jobs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor