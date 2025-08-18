India at the core of Nothing’s global vision: Co-founder

New Delhi, Aug 18 India is at the core of Nothing’s global vision, and the London-based technology company is entering an exciting new phase of growth in the country, Akis Evangelidis, Co-founder and India President, said on Monday.

The firm appointed Hemant Kundavaram as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Nothing India.

With over 20 years of experience in finance and accounting, Kundavaram brings extensive expertise in fundraising, investor relations, IPOs, and capital market operations to drive the company's financial strategy in one of its most important markets, the company said.

"Kundavaram's proven expertise in financial operations and capital strategy will be instrumental as we scale rapidly and deepen our presence in India," said Evangelidis.

"With him on board, we’re strengthening our foundation to accelerate growth and advance our ambition of building from India to the world," the co-founder added.

Kundavaram said that Nothing’s journey so far has been truly remarkable.

“I’m excited to be part of this next chapter as the company accelerates its growth and deepens its presence in India. I look forward to driving a strong financial foundation that complements fast-paced growth and strengthens the brand’s India vision," he mentioned.

Before joining Nothing, he held roles at Ford India, IBM and Rockwell Collins, and moved to promoter-led startups in 2015. Most recently, he served as CFO at PMI Electromobility.

This appointment marks the second major senior leadership hire for Nothing India, following the appointment of Evangelidis as India President, the tech company said.

Nothing Tech reported strong performance in Q2 2025. According to the company, it is the fastest-growing smartphone brand in India for the sixth consecutive quarter, underscoring India’s growing importance as a key market for Nothing’s global expansion.

India’s smartphone market grew 8 per cent (year-on-year) in volume and 18 per cent in value in the April-June quarter (Q2 2025), marking a solid rebound following a muted Q1.

Nothing’s Q2 2025 shipments jumped 146 per cent YoY, making it the fastest-growing brand for the sixth consecutive quarter. The increase was driven by the newly launched CMF Phone 2 Pro and the brand’s strong retail expansion efforts.

